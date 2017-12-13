Mbale gets suspended foot bridge  

By MUDANGHA KOLYANGHA

MBALE- In order to improve transport in the mountainous Mbale District, a 90-metre suspended foot bridge has been constructed in the area.

The Minister of Works and Transport, Ms Monica Azuba Ntege launched the Shs250 million bridge.

Ms Ntege said at Kama site in Kama village, Bukonde Sub-County on Tuesday, that the construction of this suspended cable foot bridges would improve residents’ access to services like education, health and other social amenities.

The bridge which is a pilot project, was constructed by Bridges to Prosperity; a US-based non-government organisation, in partnership with the government.

Ms Ntege said the government would embark on the construction of more 10 suspended cable foot bridges across the country at the cost of Shs2.5 billion.

“The government is committed to continue constructing such structures even after the B2P programme has ended,” she said, adding that the technology will also boost tourism in the country.

Ms Monica Azuba said such projects help government and other development partners to serve people in hard to reach areas.

“Most communities face accessibility challenges especially during the rainy season because timber bridges are washed away but this cannot be damaged by rain. This type of a bridge will help residents to transport their goods to markets,” she said.