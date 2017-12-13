Wednesday December 13 2017 Mbale gets suspended foot bridge Ms Ntege (2nd right) and other officials walk on the new bridge. PHOTO BY MUDANGHA KOLYANGHA Advertisement By MUDANGHA KOLYANGHA MBALE- In order to improve transport in the mountainous Mbale District, a 90-metre suspended foot bridge has been constructed in the area.The Minister of Works and Transport, Ms Monica Azuba Ntege launched the Shs250 million bridge.Ms Ntege said at Kama site in Kama village, Bukonde Sub-County on Tuesday, that the construction of this suspended cable foot bridges would improve residents’ access to services like education, health and other social amenities.The bridge which is a pilot project, was constructed by Bridges to Prosperity; a US-based non-government organisation, in partnership with the government.Ms Ntege said the government would embark on the construction of more 10 suspended cable foot bridges across the country at the cost of Shs2.5 billion.“The government is committed to continue constructing such structures even after the B2P programme has ended,” she said, adding that the technology will also boost tourism in the country.Ms Monica Azuba said such projects help government and other development partners to serve people in hard to reach areas.“Most communities face accessibility challenges especially during the rainy season because timber bridges are washed away but this cannot be damaged by rain. This type of a bridge will help residents to transport their goods to markets,” she said. Ms Erica Brandt, the programme manager of Suspended Cable Foot Bridge in Uganda said the organisation constructed the bridge after feasibility studies that showed that most areas in rural areas lack accessible road networks. advertisement In the Headlines Majority of old and new MPs support age limit Bill In the third and final part of the Daily Monitor poll, ninety-nine of the 248 MPs who are serving New, old MPs split over age limit Bill Ninety-nine or 40 per cent of the new lawmakers said they would vote “yes”, meaning they support National Courts, prisons lose big in prosecutors’ strike National Medical Council to probe deaths at Mengo camp National Closure of Action Aid accounts leaves 3, 604 learners stranded National Museveni asks NRM flag bearer to denounce age limit position