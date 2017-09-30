‘Medics in government hospitals fear wearing uniform in public’

By ANTHONY WESAKA

KAMPALA. Because of the perceived poor service delivery in public hospitals, nurses fear wearing their medical uniform in public for fear of being ridiculed and at times assaulted, a senior gynecologist at Mulago hospital has revealed.

Dr Charles Kiggundu explained that the communities the medics live in have blamed them for the poor service delivery in public hospitals.

"Communities have associated the ill health to us the health workers. So this usually puts our lives in danger when we wear uniform that identifies us as medical workers in public. We risk being assaulted by them," Dr Kiggundu said last evening at a dialogue on safe motherhood in Kampala organised by Centre for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD).

Dr Kiggundu went on to say that sometimes, the communities are justified to be angry with them. He gave an example of where government delivered a very big box of medicine to some hospital in eastern Uganda and when it was opened, there was a small box of malaria tablets in it.

He further explained that the following day, the locals lined up to get the medicine only to be told that there was no medicine and yet they had seen a very big box of medicine offloaded the evening before and that this made them think the medics had stolen their medicine yet it was not the case.

Another medical worker narrated her ordeal of how members of her community in Kawempe ordered a boda boda rider to throw her down and get hurt because she is a health worker who steals their drugs including giving them poor medical services.

"I was on a boda boda in my clinical uniform and I heard someone telling the rider to throw me down because we steal their medicine," one of the nurses who attended the dialogue narrated.

During the dialogue, the participants mainly from the medical world, deliberated on strategies on reducing maternal deaths caused by eclampsia as well as improving availability and access to magnesium sulphate by mothers.

Safe motherhood initiative was launched in 1987 at the safe motherhood conference in Nairobi, Kenya as a global call to reduce maternal mortality. The objective of the initiative was to develop strategies geared towards reducing maternal mortality by 50 per cent by the year 2000.