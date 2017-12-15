By Felix Ainebyoona and Zadock Amanisa

Mr Michael Mawanda, an independent candidate, has been declared Igara East MP after garnering 16,209 votes in the six-man race followed by NRM's Andrew Martial with 12,991 votes.

Mr Katana K Benjamin came third with 1,477 votes followed by Forum for Democratic Change’s Christine Ninsiima Bekunika who got 497 votes.

Mr Bedads Kananura, another independent got 480 votes while Mr David Armstrong, also Independent got 76.

It was a heated contest which saw the major players of Uganda's politics including President Museveni campaign for their respective candidates.

Mr Michael Mawanda, an independent candidate casts his vote on Thursday. He emerged winner of the six-man race for the MP seat. PHOTO BY FELIX AINEBYOONA

President Museveni who was in the district on Tuesday asked Mr Martial to openly denounce his position on the controversial age limit Bill.

The President was campaigning for Mr Martial who happens to be the NRM flag bearer, at a rally held at Nyeibingo central playground in Bushenyi District.

The NRM chairman called Mr Martial to the podium and asked him to denounce his previous utterances about lifting the age limit from the Constitution.

Former FDC presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye and a group of other Opposition members including the newly elected FDC president Patrick Amuriat also pitched camp in Bushenyi as they campaigned for their candidate.