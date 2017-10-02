No sooner had Mr Kakooza arrived than the mourners jeered at him and asked him to leave immediately. The angry mourners told Mr Kakooza he wasn't welcome to the funeral since he is one of the ‘enemies of Uganda’ for supporting the proposed amendment of 102 (b) of the constitution, which caps the president's age to 75 years. Some of the mourners started charging at the MP and threatened to lynch him unless he leaves the funeral. The Masaka Municipality MP, Mathias Mpuuga moved Mr Kakooza closer to his seat and assured him of his safety as mourners continued pointing fingers at him.

This prompted the Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga who was the chief mourner to intervene. He asked the mourners to exercise restraint and pardon Mr Kakooza, saying he would speak to him. However, the mourners continued threatening Mr Kakooza forcing the funeral organisers to keep him inside the house. He was helped to leave the funeral by Mr Mayiga’s guards.



In his speech, Mayiga applauded the legislators who stood their grounds to protect the constitution. Mr Mayiga said he was very happy with MPs like Mpuuga who don't change their positions on key issues. It is not yet clear why the mourners targeted Mr Kakooza since there were other National Resistance Movement (NRM) party members like Christopher Kalemba, the Kakuuto MP and the Nsangi LC III Chairperson, Hajj Abdul Kiyimba among others.



Mr Emmanuel Kizito Muwonge, one of the mourners told this reporter that they singled out Mr Kakooza because he has been at the forefront of promoting life presidency. Speaking at the same funeral, Dr Kizza Besigye, the former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president called for civil disobedience.



He said it is time that those opposed to the life presidency and those in favor are known. Mr Besigye said he is sure President Museveni will be defeated with the civil disobedience campaign, which is expected to start on Tuesday this week.



Rev Father George William Lubega of Kitovu Cathedral who led the mass, said Vincent Nsamba, a retired head teacher died a miserable man. He explained that Nsamba who was opposed to lifting of Age Limit died before enjoying his pension. He also disclosed that Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala issued a circular asking the clergy in catholic churches to use the pulpit to oppose the proposed scrapping of the presidential Age Limit.

According to Lubega, in his circular, Cardinal Wamala notes that those plotting for the removal of the age limit are committing treason.