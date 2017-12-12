By Zadock Amanyisa

President Museveni, who is the NRM national chairperson and Dr Kizza Besigye, former FDC presidential candidate are campaigning for their candidates in two neighboring Sub counties of Ruhuumuro and Kyabugimbi respectively ahead of the Thursday Igara East by-election.

Mr Museveni is expected to have his first rally at Nyeibingo play ground in Ruhuumuro Sub county and later have the second one at Bwera primary school playground in Bumbaire Sub county, whereas Dr Besigye is already campaigning in Kyabugimbi Sub county, which is about 15km apart from Museveni's first rally.

Mr Museveni is in the district campaigning for NRM flag bearer, Mr Andrew Martial as Dr Besigye campaigns for FDC flag bearer, Mrs Christine Ninsiima Bekunika in the six candidate tight race.

Dr Besigye arrived in Bushenyi on Sunday and started campaigning for his flag bearer in Kyeizooba Sub county where he said they should vote for someone who is opposed to the lifting of presidential age limit in Parliament.

He campaigned in areas of Kabuba, Rwenyena,Kakamba, Kyeizooba, and Rwentuuha town council on Monday afternoon.

In Dr Besigye is in the company of FDC’s newly elected president, Patrick Oboi Amuriat, secretary for mobilization Ms Ingrid Turinawe, former Bushenyi Ishaka Municipality MP Mr Odo Tayebwa, among others.