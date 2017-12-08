Museveni’s advisor remanded over hippo teeth, tortoise

By Ruth Anderah

A Senior Presidential Advisor of President Yoweri Museveni on political matters has been remanded to Luzira Prison over charges of unlawfully possessing hippopotamus teeth, a live tortoise and tortoise scales.

Mr Yekoyada Nuwagaba appeared before Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate, Mr James Ereemye Mawanda and denied the offenses.

However, he didn't produce sound sureties to qualify him for bail.

According to Mr Mawanda, Mr Nuwagaba’s daughter, Ms Grace Atuhaire and Mr Patrick Bainomugisha who could not compel him to honour his police bond since February, have no moral authority to stand surety for him in court.

Consequently, the 61-year-old Nuwagaba was sent to Luzira Prison until Tuesday next week.

Nuwagaba is jointly charged with two other businessmen; Mr Bright Katuna and Mr Fred Rwakaseeta, who are still at large.

A prosecutor from the Uganda Wild Life Authority, Mr Winnie Namayanja says, in February, Nuwagaba was found in unlawful possession of protected species including 192 kilogrammes of Hippo teeth and a tortoise all valued at Shs8,320,000.