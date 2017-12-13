Wednesday December 13 2017 Museveni’s advisor on political affaiirs released bail Yekoyada Nuwagaba in the dock before being remanded. Photo by Ruth Anderah Advertisement By BETTY NDAGIRE KAMPALA- The Specialised Utilities Wild and Standards Court on Wednesday released on court bond, Mr Yekoyada Nuwagaba, a Senior Presidential Advisor on political affairs, who is facing charges of unlawful possession of hippopotamus teeth, a live tortoise and tortoise scales.Mr Nuwagaba was last Friday remanded to Luzira Prison by Buganda Road Chief Magistrate, Mr James Ereemye, after denying the charges.“Personally, I do not believe in cash bail because I know our people are poor. But we must also ensure they report to court. The accused person will execute a non-cash bond of Shs20 million as well as his three sureties,” Mr Ereemye said.Mr Ereemye ordered the suspect to deposit his passport with court and advised him to always notify court to secure his passport if he intends to travel out of the country on special duties.Prosecution led by Ms Winnie Namayenje had asked court slap stringent bail terms on the suspect because he has ever failed to honour a police bond for over 10 months.Mr Nuwagaba’s two co-accused are still large.The suspect’s sureties included; his daughter Gloria Atuhaire, Charles Balinda a Special Presidential Assistant in charge of operation and his brother Mr Gashumu Ahimbisibwe.Prosecution told court that on February 20, 2017, the Natural Resource Conservation Network (NRCN) together with the Police Flying Squad Unit arrested the presidential advisor from John Babiiha Street in Kololo, a Kampala suburb.However, his (Nuwagaba) luck ran out on December 8, 2017 when NRCN got information that he was at the Ugandan Wildlife Authority headquarters in Kamwokya, a city suburb where he was arrested.UtilityAccording to Uganda Wildlife Authority, the country loses over Shs1 billion in illegal wildlife trade annually.Wildlife tracking is the fourth-largest illegal business in the world, according to the European Commission and ivory trafficking is behind the poaching of elephants and the trade is banned or restricted in 181 countries, according to the United Nations’ Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).Read: Museveni’s advisor remanded over hippo teeth bndagire@ug.nationmedia.com advertisement In the Headlines Majority of old and new MPs support age limit Bill In the third and final part of the Daily Monitor poll, ninety-nine of the 248 MPs who are serving New, old MPs split over age limit Bill Ninety-nine or 40 per cent of the new lawmakers said they would vote “yes”, meaning they support National Courts, prisons lose big in prosecutors’ strike National Medical Council to probe deaths at Mengo camp National Closure of Action Aid accounts leaves 3, 604 learners stranded 58 minutes ago National Museveni asks NRM flag bearer to denounce age limit position 1 hour ago