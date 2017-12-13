Museveni’s advisor on political affaiirs released bail

By BETTY NDAGIRE

KAMPALA- The Specialised Utilities Wild and Standards Court on Wednesday released on court bond, Mr Yekoyada Nuwagaba, a Senior Presidential Advisor on political affairs, who is facing charges of unlawful possession of hippopotamus teeth, a live tortoise and tortoise scales.

Mr Nuwagaba was last Friday remanded to Luzira Prison by Buganda Road Chief Magistrate, Mr James Ereemye, after denying the charges.

“Personally, I do not believe in cash bail because I know our people are poor. But we must also ensure they report to court. The accused person will execute a non-cash bond of Shs20 million as well as his three sureties,” Mr Ereemye said.

Mr Ereemye ordered the suspect to deposit his passport with court and advised him to always notify court to secure his passport if he intends to travel out of the country on special duties.

Prosecution led by Ms Winnie Namayenje had asked court slap stringent bail terms on the suspect because he has ever failed to honour a police bond for over 10 months.

Mr Nuwagaba’s two co-accused are still large.

The suspect’s sureties included; his daughter Gloria Atuhaire, Charles Balinda a Special Presidential Assistant in charge of operation and his brother Mr Gashumu Ahimbisibwe.

Prosecution told court that on February 20, 2017, the Natural Resource Conservation Network (NRCN) together with the Police Flying Squad Unit arrested the presidential advisor from John Babiiha Street in Kololo, a Kampala suburb.

However, his (Nuwagaba) luck ran out on December 8, 2017 when NRCN got information that he was at the Ugandan Wildlife Authority headquarters in Kamwokya, a city suburb where he was arrested.

Utility

According to Uganda Wildlife Authority, the country loses over Shs1 billion in illegal wildlife trade annually.

Wildlife tracking is the fourth-largest illegal business in the world, according to the European Commission and ivory trafficking is behind the poaching of elephants and the trade is banned or restricted in 181 countries, according to the United Nations’ Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).