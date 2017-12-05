Museveni’s spokesperson under fire over ‘wrong tweet’

By Derrick Wandera

KAMPALA. The senior presidential press secretary, Mr Don Wanyama has become the latest victim of sharp social media criticism over a deceptive tweet he posted early this year showing a well-designed road stretching through the forest and told his social media followers that the impressive monument is in Kisoro District, in western Uganda.

The tweet that was reportedly made about eight months ago has ‘resurrected’ to haunt Mr Wanyama, trending under the hashtag #TweetlikeDonWanyama.

One of the social media users came up and sharply hit at Mr Wanyama saying the road is actually somewhere in the US.



“This is the reason why I don’t commend any respect to many NRM and Government officials. They are a bunch of liars and crooks. Now this Don Wanyama like his partner in crime Ofwono Opondo tweeting that this road is found in in Kisoro is so ….. and delusional. This picture has been on internet for years and found in America. Shame on the whole so called principle Press Secretary to the illegitimate ruler,” said a one Henry Chemba.

However, in a phone interview with the Daily Monitor, Mr Wanyama: “It was a light-hearted tweet. I am glad that people have had a hearty laugh; the memes are rib-cracking. But I also notice lots of people tweeted great images of government infrastructure, showing the leaps and strides made by government in that direction.”