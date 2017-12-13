By Agencies

The Parliamentary Caucus of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has set up a committee to scrutinise a proposal seeking to extend the elective term of office from five to seven years.

President Yoweri Museveni met with the caucus members in Kampala on Tuesday and the issue was one of the items on the agenda, according to the Government Chief Whip, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa.

According to Ms Nankabirwa, a committee of lawyers in the party was set up to discuss the legalities and technicalities about the proposal of the seven-year term before a harmonised position is reached.

Some of the members on the committee include Deputy Attorney General, Mr Mwesigwa Rukutana; Defence Minister, Mr Adolf Mwesige; Security Minister Henry Tumukunde and the state minister for Planning, Mr David Bahati among others.

The move to extend the term of elective offices from five to seven years came to the limelight early this month when Arua Municipality MP,Mr Ibrahim Abiriga disclosed his plans to table a Private Member's Bill that seeks to extend the term of all elective offices.

According to Mr Abiriga, the current five years are not adequate for an elected leader to implement his/her programmes, pledges or projects.

Last week, President Museveni supported the proposal while meeting members of the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee to discuss the Raphael Magyezi bill that seeks to remove presidential age limits.

Mr Museveni said that leaders in Africa have much more to do and need adequate time to develop the continent.

"For these countries with all these problems, two terms of five years is just a joke. Those who talk about this are just looking at improving their CVs. We might not discuss it now but there is merit at looking at the seven years. It would give some time to these young countries to develop. France has seven-year terms, I do not see what they have lost," Mr Museveni said.

Meanwhile, Ms Nankabirwa also said that the Caucus meeting resolved to have the controversial 'Age Limit' Bill, which seeks to among others amend Article 102(b) that caps the Presidential age limits between 35 and 75 years, to be handled by Parliament before Christmas.

She also said that voting on the Bill would be by roll call and tally as stipulated in the Parliament Rules of Procedure. Parliament is expected to start debate on the Constitution (Amendment) (No.2) Bill, 2017 on Wednesday afternoon.

Rule 89 of the Parliament's Rules of Procedure stipulate that voting at the second and third readings of the Bill for an Act of Parliament to amend a provision of the Constitution has to be by roll call and tally.

Article 262 of the Constitution stipulates that, for a Bill for an Act of Parliament to amend any provision of the Constitution to pass, it must be supported at the second and third readings by not less than two-thirds of all MPs.