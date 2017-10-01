North-west Ankole Diocese enthrones new bishop today

The Rev Can Amos Magezi, 54, is set for consecration and enthronement today as the new bishop of North-west Ankole Diocese.

He was the provincial secretary of the Church of Uganda at the time of his election by the House of Bishops at Lweza in Wakiso District, on July 11.

The new diocese was carved out of Ankole Diocese. It has 25 parishes spread across the four archdeaconries of Ibanda, Kakinga, Bigyera and Nyabuhikye in Ibanda District.

The diocese has nearly 105,000 Christians, according to the 2010 church census.

Church of Uganda Archbishop Stanley Ntagali will preside over the consecration.

The Rev Can Magezi, who arrived in Ibanda with his wife on September 17 and was received by hundreds of jubilant Christians at St Paul Church of Uganda, said: “I ask you to join hands with me and we build this new diocese. We will promote love and unity. I ask you to continue praying hard so that the dream becomes a reality on October 1.”

Dr Sheldon Mwesigwa, the Bishop of Ankole Diocese, in an article he published in Daily Monitor on September 20, said the birth of North-west Ankole Diocese was prophesied by late Archbishop Janani Luwum 41 years ago.

“According to one of the elders of Ibanda and former head of the laity, 98-year-old mulokole [born-again] Mzee Sam Bishaka, the foundation stone for Ibanda Archdeaconry was laid by Archbishop Luwum at St Paul’s Church of Uganda, Ibanda (the proposed cathedral), in 1976,” Bishop Mwesigwa wrote.

He further wrote. “The late Archbishop Luwum is quoted to have appealed to the new church leaders in a private conversation to extend the church that was being constructed to cater for a bigger alter. “In future, I see this becoming a very important church centre,’” Archbishop Luwum is quoted as having said.”

Mr Paddy Saagi, a retired teacher and former board member of Banyankole Kweteerana Co-operative Union, said: “The dream of Christians in Ibanda District has finally come true. When I was young, Church leaders from Mbarara used to tell us that Ibanda will get a diocese. People of Ibanda have been patient for many years and the diocese has finally come.”

The Rev Yorokamu Tushabe of Keihangaara Church of Uganda in Nyabuhikye Archdeaconry, said: “I praise God that the services have been taken nearer to the Christians. They will no longer be travelling all the way to Mbarara.”