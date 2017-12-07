By MOSES MUWULYA

One person has been shot dead while two others have sustained severe injuries as police enforced an eviction order in Sembabule District.

Police has identified the deceased as Taryebwa George, 18. However, a one George Nyasharita and Benon Tumuhaire survived with injuries. Nyasharita was shot in the right leg.

“The victims with other locals were armed with spears and machetes and when police officers approached them, they staged a road block, which compelled Police to start shooting at them,” said the Lwemiyaga Sub-County council Speaker, Mr Frank Basaaga.

Mr Basaaga further noted that the incident happened on Thursday at Kashunga Village in Lwemiyaga Sub County.

However, Mr Peter Byamugisha, a resident in the area told this reporter that residents attacked police officers to stop them from demolishing their houses.

“Three houses were razed by police officers and this annoyed residents who argued that instead of protecting them from a land grabber, police decided to side with him,” Mr Byamugisha noted.

Daily Monitor has established that there has been a long standing land wrangle between a man only identified as Makumbi and residents including Moses Mushabe whose son was shot dead and George Baine

Mr Lameck Kigozi, the Southern Regional police spokesperson, confirmed the shooting, saying it involved police officers from Masaka Central Police station who had gone to enforce a lawful court order.

“The information we (Police) have received indicates that residents staged strong resistance to an extent of attacking armed officers, but we are yet to establish the circumstances under which officers shot the victims,” Mr Kigozi said.

Mr Kigozi declined to reveal the names of the police officer/s who shot at residents .

The Southern Regional Police Commander, Mr Latif Zaake on Thursday visited the scene to assess the situation.

He says they are yet to identify the particular police officers who shot the trio and the circumstances under which the incident happened .

Incidents of Police shootings in Sembabule

In March this year, three police officers attached to Mateete Police Post reportedly shot their colleague dead in Lwebitakuli Sub county in what was described as un coordinated operation against suspected robbers.

In July this year, a police officer attached to Counter Terrorism Police Unit shot dead Paul Tumukunde, 31, a son of Mr Fred Karakure, the Lugusulu Sub- county chairperson following a bar brawl.