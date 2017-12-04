One shot as gunmen attack Pader

By JULIUS OCUNGI

One person was shot over the weekend while three others were robbed of their merchandize and cash on separate occasions by unknown armed gunmen who have invaded Pader District.

Mr Bosco Opiyo, a resident of Alima west village, Dure parish in Latanya Sub County was reportedly shot in the right leg by the gunmen on Saturday morning night as he tried to run away from a robbery scene.

He was rushed for medical treatment at Yot kom medical centre in Kitgum Municipality.

The thugs also reportedly looted goods and cash worth millions of shillings from two shops belonging to Richard Okwera and Bosco Obalim, all traders in the same area before robbing another unidentified trader at gunpoint on Sunday night.

Mr Justine Ocen, the LCV Councilor for Latanya Sub-county also the Pader District Speaker told Daily Monitor that in all the incidents, the suspected armed thugs were using motorcycles.

Mr Ocen warned locals to be vigilant as it approaches the festive season and called on them to report to security personnel any person with suspicious behaviours.

He also advised local authorities to emphasize on registering new people who enter their area for security purposes.

The Officer in Charge of Criminal Investigation at Pader Central Police Station ASP Samson Obitre said they are investigating to ascertain who the thugs are and where they got the guns from.

He however, suspects the gun being used in the robbery could have been snatched from a Local Defence Unit soldier last week in Lamwo District by a laborer who was working with Chongqing International Construction Corporation [CICCO].

In September this year, a mobile money operator identified as Moses Hassan, 31, a resident of Pallisa District was shot dead by unknown thugs who robbed unspecified amount of money from his shop in Acholi Bur trading center in Pader District.

The gunmen reportedly fled off in a numberless vehicle towards Kitgum town and were never apprehended.