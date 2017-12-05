PSU begins investigating Gulu DPC

By AGENCIES

The Police Professional Standards Unit (PSU) has instituted investigations against Joseph Ayiki, the Gulu District Police Commander (DPC) who was shot at around 3am on November 29 at Taks Center.

The security guard opened fire when the DPC reportedly jumped over the perimeter wall. Ayiki was rushed to Lacor Hospital where he is nursing a bullet wound. Police Spokesperson, Emillian Kayima, says the Police PSU has dispatched a team to Lacor hospital to interrogate Ayiki.

Kayima says the detectives want to establish the reason why the officer was at Taks Center that early in the morning. "The investigations are going on well. We had wanted to record a statement from him earlier but he was not well. Now PSU is investigating the matter," Kayima said.

Police also picked up David Olanya, a security guard with Expose security services, to help with the investigations. In his statement, Olanya claims that he opened fire after he saw an unknown person jumping the wall into the premises he was guarding and started moving around the vehicles that were parked inside.