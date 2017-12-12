Tuesday December 12 2017 How Parliament chambers look-like ahead of Legal committee report on age limit Parliament staff organizing the House chambers ahead of the presentation of the report by the Legal Committee. PHOTO BY ALEX ESAGALA Advertisement By ALEX ESAGALA Parliament is in the process of amending Article 102 (b) of the Constitution which bars any person aged below 35 or above 75 from standing for President.The Constitution Amendment Bill 2017 presented to Parliament by Igara West MP Raphael Magyezi has now been adopted by the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee which is expected to present its report later in the day.Security has been heightened around Parliament ahead of the presentation.WATCH : Magyezi's expectations ahead of age limit debate in Parliament todayREAD: Army, police meet Speaker KadagaALSO READ:Poll shows how MPs will vote on age limitAccording to the order paper released by the office of the clerk to Parliament at about 11am, the Bill is not among the items to be debated. However, the order paper can be amended to include the item.As part of the preparations for the presentation, the sergeant-at-arms was also seen disconnecting all microphones in the House chambers ahead of the two o'clock plenary session. These were part of the 'weapons' used by some MPs during the September 26, 2017 scuffle in which several MPs, especially from the Opposition, were number left injured. Scores of MPs have started arriving for the Tuesday afternoon house proceedings. advertisement In the Headlines Infighting will kill NRM - Otafiire Gen Otafiire said even though disagreements are healthy among people who live or work together, Don't be sausage, Mao tells Speaker Kadaga "We say to Speaker Kadaga today, ‘you have a chance to redeem your tattered image. Do not be soft National Army, police meet Speaker Kadaga National Judicial officers suspend strike 1 hour ago National How civil servants pay will be raised 1 hour ago