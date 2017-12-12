Parliament is in the process of amending Article 102 (b) of the Constitution which bars any person aged below 35 or above 75 from standing for President. The Constitution Amendment Bill 2017 presented to Parliament by Igara West MP Raphael Magyezi has now been adopted by the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee which is expected to present its report later in the day.

According to the order paper released by the office of the clerk to Parliament at about 11am, the Bill is not among the items to be debated. However, the order paper can be amended to include the item.

As part of the preparations for the presentation, the sergeant-at-arms was also seen disconnecting all microphones in the House chambers ahead of the two o'clock plenary session. These were part of the 'weapons' used by some MPs during the September 26, 2017 scuffle in which several MPs, especially from the Opposition, were number left injured.

Scores of MPs have started arriving for the Tuesday afternoon house proceedings.