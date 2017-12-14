Pastoralists given 10 days to vacate

By Julius ocungi & Martin Okudi

Local leaders in Amuru and Adjumani districts have banned a number of pastoralists commonly known as balalo from grazing their animals in their areas.

According to the leaders, the herdsmen were evicted between last Friday and Sunday from Arinyapi and Atiak sub-counties in Adjumani and Amuru District respectively.

Mr Michael Lakony, the Amuru district chairperson, told Daily Monitor in an interview on Tuesday that the district has issued a temporary ban to the herders.

Mr Lakony said the ban will see new herdsmen accepted in the district and those without approval from the district veterinary department will be kicked out in the next two weeks.

He said the decisions were taken following complaints from community members whose crops have been destroyed by cattle belonging to the pastoralists in the areas of Pogo, Apaa, Pawel, Lakang, Bana in Paboo and Amuru sub-counties.

“We have issued a temporary ban and a 10-day ultimatum to those illegally occupying land in the district to vacate or face eviction. We want them to graze their animals elsewhere,” Mr Lakony said.

Mr Lakony also said authorities will kill animals of pastrolists who defy the directives.

Mr Richard Amoko, the Arinyapi local council III chairperson in Adjumani District, said the herdsmen were evicted on grounds that the landlords in the area illegally offered grazing land to them without consulting the stakeholders.

He said the resolution to evict the balalo was reached by residents during a meeting convened by Mr Wilson Eruwaga, the area clan chief He, however, condemned the act saying it is inhumane.

“I condemn forceful eviction which is inhumane. I urge community members to be considerate and treat fellow human beings with respect,” Mr Amoko said.

By press time yesterday, the herdsmen were still stranded with their cattle at Ayugi River, the Amuru and Adjumani border.

Last month, President Museveni ordered the pastoralists in the region to fence off land on which their animals graze or face eviction by local authorities.

