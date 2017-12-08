Police investigate the death of two people in Mpigi

By SADAT MBOGO

MPIGI- Police in Mpigi District are investigating the death of two residents of Buyiwa zone in Buwama Town Council, Mpigi District.

M. Josephat Mbonigaba, the officer in Charge of Criminal Investigations at Buwama Police Station, said the body of Steven Kyeyune, 22, was found dumped on the roadside while the other one, Jacklyn Ssanyu, 34, a bar attendant in the area was found dead in his rented room.

Some residents claim Ssanyu committed suicide. Police found some drugs in her suitcase and on the mattress.

“We shall confirm the cause of her death after receiving a post-mortem report. For Kyeyune’s case, preliminary reports show that he was a boda-boda cyclist and the murderers stole his motorcycle after killing him,” Mr Mbonigaba said.

All bodies were discovered by residents at about on Friday morning.

They alerted police who picked the bodies and took them to Gombe Hospital Mortuary for a post-mortem.

Kyeyune was a son to Mr Joachim Luzige, the former Speaker of Buwama Sub-county.

Residents said they don’t know Ssanyu’s relatives because she didn’t introduced herself to anyone in the area.