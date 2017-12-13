Wednesday December 13 2017 Police summon FDC’s Salaamu Musumba Ms Salaamu Musumba Advertisement By Damali Mukhaye Police have summoned Ms Salaamu Musumba, the Vice Chairperson of Opposition Forum for Democratic Change, over allegations that she incited members of the public.The directive was issued by the Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Directorate (CIID).According to a December 12 letter by Mr Joseph Obwona, Ms Musumba allegedly called upon Ugandans to go to war over the pending amendment of Article 102 (b) to scrap the age limit from the Constitution.Ms Musumba was supposed to go to CIID headquarters at Kibuli."You are therefore, in pursuance of the provisions of Section 27 of Police Act, required to report before the CIID headquarters Kibuli on 13th(today)," the letter reads in part.However, the FDC deputy secretary general, Mr Harold Kaija, Ms Musumba was not available on Wednesday adding that she would go to police on Monday next week. advertisement In the Headlines 2 hours ago 12 hospitalised after bus accident on Karuma- Pakwach Road Pakwach Mr Tootika said the bus driver said in a statement that the driver of the advancing driver was National Interpol investigate disappearance of 500kgs of gold 37 minutes ago National 76 suspected criminals arrested in Kisoro Town 1 hour ago National Four die, thirteen injured in two separate accidents along Masaka road 1 hour ago World Burundi president launches campaign to extend rule 2 hours ago