Wednesday December 13 2017

Police summon FDC’s Salaamu Musumba

By Damali Mukhaye

Police have summoned Ms Salaamu Musumba, the Vice Chairperson of Opposition Forum for Democratic Change, over allegations that she incited members of the public.

The directive was issued by the Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Directorate (CIID).

According to a December 12 letter by Mr Joseph Obwona, Ms Musumba allegedly called upon Ugandans to go to war over the pending amendment of Article 102 (b) to scrap the age limit from the Constitution.

Ms Musumba was supposed to go to CIID headquarters at Kibuli.

"You are therefore, in pursuance of the provisions of Section 27 of Police Act, required to report before the CIID headquarters Kibuli on 13th(today)," the letter reads in part.

However, the FDC deputy secretary general, Mr Harold Kaija,  Ms Musumba was not available on Wednesday adding that she would go to police on Monday next week.

 

 

