Police explain grenade attacks at MPs’ homes

By JOSEPH KATO

KAMPALA. Police have confirmed grenade attacks at the homes of Makindye West MP, Allan Ssewanyana and Kyadondo East MP, Robert Sentamu Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

Mr Ssewanyana’s home in Kilombe, in Makindye and that of MP Kyagulanyi in Magere were on Tuesday morning attacked by unknown people who threw grenades in their compounds causing huge explosions.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Emilian Kayima, confirmed that the explosives were factory made hand grenades with less shattering effects.



“We responded as police and recovered valuable items to help in our investigations. We have established with the help of experts that these are factory made hand grenades with less shattering effects,” Mr Kayima said.

The attack at the two MPs’ homes comes four days after a similar incident happened at the home of Rubaga North MP, Moses Kasibante. The explosions at MP Kasibante’s home happened barely an hour after police had dropped him at his home following his arrest over age limit protest in Parliament.

Mr Kasibante and 23 other legislators opposed to lifting of presidential age limit had been arrested by security operatives who raided parliament immediately after the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, suspended them on accusations of violating rules of procedure.

Police said investigations had commenced to established people behind the attacks and their motives. Mr Kayima said samples of exhibits extracted from the scenes of explosions had been taken to government analytical laboratory to establish the source of the explosives.

Mr Ssewanyana said the explosion happened a few minutes past 1am.