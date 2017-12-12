By Edson Kinene

Police in Rukunguri District are holding five people, including a priest, over allegations of killing two private security guards.

Mr Moses Nanoka, the Rukungiri police commander, identified the deceased as 27-year-old Brian Tumubwaine, a guard attached to Security 2000 and 29-year-old Fred Rutarindwa, residents of Ntungamo and Rukungiri districts respectively.

The two were killed on Sunday in the premises of Compassion International at Bugangari Archdeaconry in Bugangari Sub County where they had been deployed.

A source told Daily Monitor that the priest and four others are in custody to help police with Investigations.

The priest is said to have been arrested after a police sniffer dog led the detectives to his home which is next to the Compassion offices at the church.

“Our sniffer dog led us to the priest’s house, so we had to arrest him,” the source said.