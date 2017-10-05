Thursday October 5 2017

Prof Baryamureeba appointed Ibanda University chancellor

Prof Venansius Baryamureeba

By Elly Karenzi

Former presidential candidate Prof Venansius Baryamureeba has been appointed the new Ibanda University Chancellor.
Prof Emmanuel Karooro has been appointed Vice Chancellor.

The university’s chairman board of directors Mr Jeeb Rwomushana told this reporter that Prof Baryamureeba, a foremre presidential candidate and Prof Karooro were appointed in August this year and they accepted the jobs.
“ The two bring excellence and experience to the institution because they have been heading other universities which produce skilled and hardworking people,” he said.

