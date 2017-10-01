'Remove UPDF from the age limit talk'

By Benjamin Jumbe

KAMPALA.

The Uganda Peoples defence Force has denied backing any group and being partisan in the ongoing age limit debate.

This follows a recent statement by the State Minister for Investment and Privatisation Evelyn Anite that the NRM Members of Parliament at the forefront of a campaign to remove the age limit cap on the presidency has the backing of the “Majje” (armed forces..). Anite said this, recently at a press conference at parliament.

Addressing journalists Saturday afternoon at the army headquarters in Mbuya, the army spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire said the army is sticking to its mandate of securing the country.

“As UPDF, we have no position on that matter,” Brig Karemire said.

He said, if they had one, it would come out through their clear organs established under the UPDF Act like the High Command or the Defense Council among others.

“We have our 10 Members of Parliament who ably represent us, if we have any view, we could easily pass it through them, but overall we are sticking to our mandate to ensure that our country remains peaceful,” Brig Karemire said.

Asked about the scuffle in parliament on Wednesday, which involved security agents from the Special Forces Command (SFC), Brig Karemire said he did not want to comment much about the incident since the police was in charge of the operation.

“I would not want to discuss the politics and issues surrounding Parliament, those are issues for the Police that was in charge of the operation,” Brig Karemire said.

He, however, told journalists that the Special Forces Command are taken as part of the UPDF services and their mandate is to “conduct deeper operations behind enemy lines during our military operations.”