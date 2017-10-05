Rotary struggling to reduce Kalangala deforestation

By HENRY LUBULWA

KALANGALA. Rotary club of Kampala Ssese Islands has honoured a request by Kalangala District Local government to help fight the ever increasing deforestation in the Island District.

Kalangala’s forest cover has for the last fifteen years decreased by 46 per cent, according to earth environment survey report.

Several forests have been replaced with Palm oil plantations, rice gardens while several other businessmen have invested in the illegal timber cutting business.

The district authorities led by the Chairperson Willy Lugoloobi have on several occasions blamed forest rangers mandated to protect forests against harm for selling tree trumps to different businessmen and called on the national forest governing body (NFA) to withdraw its staff from the area.

“They work with those who cut down trees. They should be taken out of the district because they cannot protect the forest reserves,” said Mr Lugoloobi the district chairperson.

The Kalangala District environment officer, Mr Maurice Bafiilawala has on several occasions noted that the district has experienced weather changes in the last 10 years as a result of reducing the forest cover in the area.

Through its “Mission green”, the rotary club of Kampala Ssese Islands accepted a call from the Kalangala District chairperson to engage in tree planting and the creation of awareness to the general on the importance of forests in the Ssese islands archipelago.

The Rotary district governor for Uganda and Tanzania Kenneth Mugisha while launching the project asked leaders in the island district to highlight the importance of having forests in different communities including schools and homesteads.

“Some of the trees help in the provision of fruits for consumption while forests generally contribute to a conducive weather and environment world over. So we need to support tree planting and condemn deforestation in the Ssese islands” he said.

The club is also constructing a primary school in Kalangala District.