Sebei leader’s wealth shocks Bamugemereire probe team

By EPHRAIM KASOZI & JALIRA NAMYALO

KAMPALA. A senior official of Kapchorwa District, who earns Shs900,000 as his monthly salary, yesterday shocked the Commission of Inquiry into Land Matters when he revealed that his wealth is worth more than Shs2 billion.

The Commission chaired by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire learnt that Mr Saul Diisi, a clerk to the district council, owns more than 10,000 acres of land in Kapchorwa and Kween districts, a hotel and Savannah Guest House worth more than Shs800m. He also owns eight plots in the town council as well as several bank accounts.

Witnesses testified that Mr Diisi jointly with Kween County MP Lawrence Cherop Mangusho and businessman Kwemboi Ndiema illegally acquired proprietorship of more than 30,000 acres of land in Ngenge and Kiriki Sub-counties, Kween District.

It is alleged that while serving as a district land officer, Mr Diisi colluded with Mr Mangusho, who was then a district councillor, and Mr Ndiema to illegally obtain a survey of plots 78 and 139 among others disguising it as family land.

The land in Kween District is subject of investigation before the Commission following numerous complaints in regard to ownership.

Thet trio is accused of fraudulently acquiring and obtaining proprietorship of more than 10,000 acres of land on plots 139 and 78 in Ngenge Sub-county before attempting to evict hundreds of families with whom they are currently embroiled in wrangles.

Witnesses alleged that the same people and others illegally acquired more than 18 land titles of land measuring more than 30,000 acres in Ngenge and Kiriki sub-counties in Kween District.

The Commission quizzed Mr Diisi in connection with the fraudulent acquisition of wealth, large tracts of land as well as forgery of documents and impersonation.

Mr Diisi confessed to jointly owning land in Ngenge Sub-county with Mr Mangusho and Mr Ndiema but he denied being their relative.

“In 2007, there was massive eviction and leasing of land in Ngenge Sub-county to an investor, Nileply. Mr Ndiema came to consult me about their land being grabbed by people from Bulambuli. I advised him to get a surveyor to know the extent of land that had been encroached on. I assisted him to get a surveyor from Gulu,” Mr Diisi said.

He was arrested after appearing before the probe and taken to Wandegeya Police Station.