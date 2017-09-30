Security guard, driver shot dead

By Francis Mugerwa

Hoima.

A private security guard was on Thursday attacked by unidentified assailants who reportedly shot him dead.

John Byaruhanga, 30, attached to Cooperative Security Services (CSS) was killed on duty while he was guarding Fort Betting Company premises on Hoima-Fort Portal road in Hoima town.

Byaruhanga was reportedly armed with only a baton by the time he was shot dead, detectives have told Sunday Monitor.

“The thugs broke the front door and gained access to Fort Betting Company….they broke the safe and stole Shs6.182million,” Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Regional Police spokesperson said.

Detectives rushed to the scene with sniffer dogs and three suspects have since been arrested in on charges of murder, robbery and illegal possession of fire arms.

The body of the deceased was taken to Hoima hospital mortuary for a postmortem as police investigations continue.

The case is being investigated under CRB 1459/2017 by Hoima Central Police station.

Gun search

And in a related development, security agencies in Masindi district are searching for a gun that was reportedly used in shooting dead a truck driver only identified as Mugisa on Monday.

According to Police authorities, Mugisa, a resident of Kihande cell in Masindi municipality was shot dead by a yet to be identified armed thug. Preliminary investigations show that Mugisa was driving a Fuso truck registration number UAU 769A before he was killed.

The incident occurred at about 8.20 pm on Monday night at Kirasa trading centre along the Masindi-Kampala road. The scene of crime is about 3km from Masindi town.

The deceased driver was an employee of Mr Willy Rujumba Kahiigwa, the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom minister of Environment and Forestry. He said the truck was returning from Bweyale town along the Masindi-Kampala road.

Residents of Kirasa trading centre told police detectives that they heard several gunshots at the scene of the crime.

Hakiza said the thugs fled from the scene shortly after robbing over Shs 30 million. The money had reportedly been realized from sales.

Four other workers who were in the truck escaped without injuries but were in shock and they were rushed to Kitara Medical Centre.

Preliminary investigations according to police authorities have revealed that the two robbers had one riffle suspected to be an AK 47. The gun is still missing.

Cyclist killed

A boda boda cyclist was also on Thursday morning killed by speeding Fuso truck along the Hoima-Kampala road.

According to traffic police, a truck registration number UAM 401F collided with a rider who was riding a Bajaj registration number UDV 286A.

Ronald Amanya, 38, a resident of Kihukya village in Hoima district died instantly. The accident reportedly occurred around 9am near Mukati Construction Company.