By ZADOCK AMANYISA

Security has been beefed up in Igara East County in Bushenyi District where Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) leader, Kizza Besigye and President Yoweri Museveni are expected to campaign for their candidates ahead of the December 14 by-election.

Mr Besigye is today (Monday) expected to campaign for FDC candidate Ms Christine Bekunika in Kyeizooba Sub county and tomorrow (Tuesday) in Kyabugimbi Sub county. However, Mr Museveni is expected to campaign for NRM party flag bearer, Mr Martial Andrew tomorrow in Kyeizooba and Ruhuumuro Sub counties.

According to Greater Bushenyi regional police spokesperson, there is heavy police deployment to counter any form of violence.

“We are ready to provide security for the officials coming to the district ahead of campaigns and of course we are doing it in advance for the Thursday election. We shall counter any form of violence and malpractices and we are on standby for any eventuality,” Mr Tumusiime said.

A photo montage of former FDC presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye (L) and president Yoweri Museveni of NRM. The two are expected in Igara East County in Bushenyi District to campaign for their respective candidate.

On whether the police numbers will be able to provide enough security, Mr Tumusiime told Daily Monitor that as a force, they don’t disclose the strength of the force.

Mr Besigye who is expected to have the first campaign at Kitagata parish in Kyeizooba Sub County will be accompanied by FDC President Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat, the party secretary for mobilization, Ms Ingrid Turinawe and other FDC MPs from different parts of the country to campaign for Ms Bekunika, the only woman in the race with five men.

Others in the race include Andrew Martial (NRM), Michael Mawanda(Indep), Bedards Kananura(Indep), Benjamin Katana(Indep), and Armstrong David (Indep).