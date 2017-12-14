By Zadock Amanyisa

Police has heavily deployed at Bushenyi District headquarters ahead of vote counting, tallying, and announcing of Igara-East by-election results.

According to the Bushenyi greater regional police spokesperson, Mr Martial Tumusiime, police has been deployed to keep the tally center secure and safe from any form of violence from supporters of the six contestants.

"We have deployed because amidst anxiety, you can never tell what other people are planning. Some are already drunk and if not kept outside, they can cause confusion. We have closed all the gates leading to the tallying centre to keep the officials safe," Mr Tumusiime told Daily Monitor.