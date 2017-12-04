Seven-year-old boy sues Umeme over negligence

KAMPALA. A seven-year-old boy has sued electricity distributing firm, Umeme Limited for alleged negligence in connection with on electrocution that caused him shock and body injury.

In the case before the High Court in Kampala, Angello Sserubiri contends that while at his parents’ home, he was hit by a collapsing rotten electric pole with electric wires causing electric shock and grievous bodily harm on him in May this year.

Suing through his next of kin, Mike Katende, the juvenile contends that the incident caused wounds that led to amputation of his left arm.

The boy contends that he suffered grievous injuries to his head which required specialised separate medical attention and he was referred to International Hospital Kampala, where he subsequently underwent plastic surgery to his head.

“The plaintiff has lost all hope of earning a livelihood owing to the permanent incapacity that was occasioned to him at a very tender age of seven years since it was his dominant arm that was lost due to the negligence of the defendant (Umeme Limited) in transmission and supply of its electricity duty,” reads the boy’s petition in court.

The minor accuses Umeme of influencing his father to sign a purported acknowledgement that he received money for compensation and that in a futile attempt to escape their strict liability extracted a guarantee that would in the unlikely event shield it from liability.