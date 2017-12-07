Thursday December 7 2017

Shoot to kill, says police

Police officers during training recently. Following increased cases of killings in Masindi District, including of four residents in the last one week, the police have launched a shoot-to-kill night operation against suspected gangs. COURTESY PHOTO  

By ISMAIL BATEGEKA

Following increased cases of killings in Masindi District, including of four residents in the last one week, the police have launched a shoot-to-kill night operation against suspected gangs.
The Masindi District Police Commander, Mr Godwin Natukunda, told journalists yesterday in his office that the Force will, with immediate effect, shoot on sight those caught in theft and robbery.

He advised all residents of Masindi who will be apprehended during the tight night patrols to submit to police instructions so that they are not shot at.
“When police finds you at night just follow their instructions so that they don’t shoot at you, because criminals are also now using firearms,” Mr Natukunda said.
