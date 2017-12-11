Slain South Sudan MP buried in Uganda

By Felix Warom Okello

The South Sudan MP for Yei River State, Jacob Kuwinsuk Gale, who was killed last Friday by unknown gunmen, has been buried in Uganda.

Kuwinsuk was shot as he visited his relatives after successfully holding talks with the South Sudan refugees and locals who fled South Sudan over conflicts.

The North Western police spokesperson, Ms Josephine Angucia, told Daily Monitor on Monday morning they spoke to Kuwinsuk’s relatives staying in Uganda and they agreed to bury him in Yumbe over insecurity in his home country.

“He has been buried temporarily in Dongoture village in Kerwa Sub-county in Yumbe District,” Ms Angucia said.

Ms Angucia said they have not arrested anyone yet but investigations are underway.