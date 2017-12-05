4,000 students stranded as Gulu university suspends exams

By JULIUS OCUNGI

Gulu University has suspended semester one examination and asked 4,000 students at the institution go home following a sit down strike by lecturers.

The University Vice Chancellor Prof Jack Nyeko Pen-Mogi in a circular issued to students on Monday said the decision was reached after consultations with the university’s council chairman.

“I hereby inform all the students and University staff that Examinations for semester One 2017/2018 are suspended indefinitely. Students should go home immediately and the date of return shall be announced later,” Prof Pen-Mogi noted.

This comes after academic staff members at the university refused to administer examination on Monday to students over accumulated extra load and marking allowances.

The lecturers under their umbrella body, Gulu University Academic Staff Association [GUASA] say they are demanding Shs700 million from the university management for lecturers working on weekends.

They say the money accumulated since the second semester of financial year 2016/2017.

The university academic registrar had on Sunday rescheduled the examinations for Wednesday 6.

But after failing to reach a compromise with the university management during an emergency general assembly on Monday, the lecturers resolved that no examination will be delivered until their arrears are cleared to zero balance.

Prof David Lagoro Kitara, the Chairperson GUASA told Daily Monitor in an interview that management had collected tuition from students this semester but refused to pay their arrears.