By Joseph Omollo

TORORO.

Police in Tororo District used teargas on a group of protesters from the Jophandola community as they demonstrated against the decision by the Iteso to hold their cultural festival in Tororo Municipality.

The Iteso are holding their first heritage day celebrations, which kicked off Friday at King George Memorial Stadium but the Jopadhola, under their umbrella association, Padhola Cultural Union, have vowed to disrupt the function.

The Prime Minister of Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution, Mr Richard Josel Obbo, said on Wednesday that they couldn’t allow the function to take place in Tororo Municipality, which he claims belongs to the Jopadhola community.

The Japadhola, who started protesting at 2 pm on Friday, were intercepted by police as they approached the venue where the function is taking place.

Although the area Police ordered them to call off the demonstration, the protesters resisted and tried to force their way into the venue, which prompted Police to fire teargas.

The District Police Commander, Mr David Katunda, who led the operation, was heard ordering police officers to use reasonable force to stop the protesters from proceeding. He, however, declined to speak to speak to the media.

“I cannot comment. If you want a comment go to the RPC,” he said. The RPC also declined to comment.

The Iteso and Jopadhalo are engulfed in tribal conflicts over the ownership of Tororo Municipality, with each group claiming ownership.

The resident District Commissioner, Mr Martin Oroch, said they are going to beef up security in order to stop clashes.

“We are going to beef up to counter the protesters,” he said.