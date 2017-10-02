Three Dead, 81 hospitalised as Cholera hits Kasese

By Misairi Thembo Kahungu

A cholera outbreak that hit Kasese District last week has so far claimed three lives with more than 80 admitted, medics say.

Dr Alphose Gatare, the Bwera general hospital medical superintendent says the three died on Sunday.

“Yesterday we lost three people. Two died on arrival and the other one had already been put on treatment. It is unfortunate that we lost them after reaching hospital,” Dr Gatare said.

He says those who died were brought to the hospital after being dehydrated something that made it difficult for the doctors to find the veins to apply medication.

The most affected villages are Katholhu in Nyakiyumbu Sub County and Bunyiswa in Bwera Sub County, about 10 kilometers from the hospital.

Dr Gatare says the hospital has been struggling with supplies because they had not yet received cholera drugs from the National Medical Stores.

Bwera hospital which is about 5kms from the border with Democratic Republic of Congo has been relying on supplies from Kagando hospital in Kisinga Sub County, the doctor revealed.