A yet to be identified man on Monday survived death after the car he was driving failed to brake and overturned in the middle of the road.
The accident which happened at Kibuye roundabout involved a Fuso truck, registration number UAS 546W which transporting charcoal from Entebbe in Wakiso District.
Traffic between Kibuye and Najjanankumbi along Entebbe road which connects the capital city of Kampala and Entebbe International Airport was paralysed for several hours.
Police say the driver sustained minor injuries.