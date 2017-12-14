Two children perish in fire

By Joseph Kato

Police in Kampala have started an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of two children in ablaze.

Kampala Metropolitan police acting police spokesman, Luke Owoyesigyire, said the children aged three and two years were burnt in a house in Masajja zone, in Makindye Division, Kampala on Wednesday night.

Police said the children were rushed to Nsambya hospital from where they were pronounced dead. The cause of the fire is not yet established by police.