Thursday December 14 2017

Two children perish in fire

Kampala Metropolitan police acting police

Kampala Metropolitan police acting police spokesman, Luke Owoyesigyire. NTV PHOTO 

In Summary

  • Police said the children were rushed to Nsambya hospital from where they were pronounced dead. The cause of the fire is not yet established by police.
  • Names of the children are; Rafeal Baale , Meliisa Nabaale and their mother is Kudiiza Nabaale.
Advertisement
By Joseph Kato

Police in Kampala have started an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of two children in ablaze.

Kampala Metropolitan police acting police spokesman, Luke Owoyesigyire, said the children aged three and two years were burnt in a house in Masajja zone, in Makindye Division, Kampala on Wednesday night.

Police said the children were rushed to Nsambya hospital from where they were pronounced dead. The cause of the fire is not yet established by police.

Names of the children are; Rafeal Baale , Meliisa Nabaale and their mother is Kudiiza Nabaale.

Related Stories

5  hours ago Two children perish in fire
advertisement

In the Headlines

How Museveni, NRM MPs agreed on 7-year term

New details emerging from the closed-door NRM Caucus meeting chaired by the President on Tuesday

Kadaga rejects calls to investigate Kutesa over bribery allegations

Ms Kadaga says it is premature given that it is not clear if the New York Southern District

  • National
    Violence, voter bribery mar Igara East repeat poll  
  • National
    Parliament for ‘extraordinary’ sitting on age limit bill  
  • National
    250 drivers arrested as police tightens rules ahead of Christmas  
  • National
    Doctors propose mental health tests for presidential candidates  