Uganda, DRC agree to boost security

By RAJAB MUKOMBOZI

The south western districts of Kisoro, Kanungu, Rukungiri, Rubirizi, Kasese, Bundibugyo and Ntoroko in Uganda and the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have signed a pact that seeks to boost, among others, border security and economic ties.

The communiqué was signed last week following a two-day bilateral meeting held in Mbarara and attended by political, military, security and administrative leaders along the common borders.

The State Minister for Regional Cooperation, Dr Philemon Mateke, signed on behalf of the Ugandan government while the Deputy Governor for North Kivu, Mr Feller Lutaichirwa, signed on behalf of the DRC government.

Part of the resolutions in the communiqué included institutionalising the cross border meeting between leadership of Uganda and the leadership of North Kivu Province.

It was agreed they meet every after six months.

The leaders also resolved to strengthen the existing mechanism at national, regional and local levels to improve security, fight criminality, theft, cross border crimes and poaching.

They also agreed to fight negative forces and counter illegal activities particularly by the Allied Democratic Forces, the Democratic Forces for Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) and the M23.

The parties also resolved to undertake joint operations and joint verification of complaints, and to work with central government to address the issues.

On trade, the Ugandan delegation protested the ban by DRC on the importation of drinks and selected products. The DRC delegation promised to consult the central authorities, but defended the ban on some of the products such as alcoholic drinks packaged in sachets describing them as harmful.

And on health, the parties agreed to work with World Health Organisation to fight against river blindness.

Mr Lutaichirwa said as border provinces they need work and relate together to address challenges they face such as terrorism.

Minister Mateke said such meetings are important in strengthening bilateral relations, promoting trade and reduce suspicion.