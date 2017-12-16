Veteran photojournalist Peter Busomoke dies

By Monitor reporter

KAMPALA.

Veteran photojournalist Peter Busomoke has died at the age of 67. He succumbed to diabetes Saturday morning at Kiruddu Hospital in Makindye, a Kampala suburb.

New Vision, where he was working at the time of his death reports that Busomoke was early this year diagnosed with liver sclerosis and has also been battling diabetes.

In Uganda, Busomoke worked for the Economy Newspaper, which was owned by Maj Gen Kakooza Mutale in the 1980s.

He has worked as a correspondent for reputable international agencies such as Reuters, AFP and was at Daily Monitor before he joined New Vision.

Busomoke’s origin is traced to the Democratic Republic of Congo but he acquired Ugandan citizenship in 1986.