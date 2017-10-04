Debating age limit bill is contempt of court, lawyers say

By EPHRAIM KASOZI

KAMPALA- A group of lawyers have asked Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga to halt the controversial Constitution Amendment Bill that seeks to scrap the age limit for presidential candidates from the Constitution.

The lawyers from Muwema and Company Advocates and Akampulira and Partners said the current debate is in contempt of court proceedings pending before the Constitutional Court.

In the October 3 letter, the lawyers who are representing Dr Benjamin Alipanga asked Ms Kadaga, the Speaker of Parliament to halt the amendment process until court determines the matter which has been pending since 2014.

“…Parliament cannot and should not debate a matter that is currently pending before the Constitutional Court as to do so would be in contempt of court and also offend Rule 64 of the Rules of Procedure of Parliament 2012,” reads the letter.

They have asked the head of the Constitutional Court to urgently fix the matter so that it can be handled expeditiously.

In 2014, through his lawyers, Dr Alipanga describing himself as a voter and resident of Paidha Town Council in Zombo District petitioned the Constitutional Court against the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and members of the Central Executive Committee.

They are Secretary General Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba, Richard Todwong (deputy secretary general), Ms Rose Namayanja the treasurer and her deputy Kenneth Omona.

Also the petition is against the Attorney General who is the constitutionally mandated legal representative of government and Electoral Commission charged with organizing, conducting and supervising elections.

Among the issues under dispute, Dr Alipanga is challenging the move by the NRM party and its central executive committee to cause an amendment of Articles 102, 105 and 107 of the Constitution to lift the presidential age limit from 75 years.

It is alleged that the purported amendment is for the sole benefit of only one individual, Mr Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and this is unconstitutional.

“That I am advised by my lawyers and verily believe the same to be true that the said acts complained of herein are unconstitutional and that unless restrained, they are bound to breed fascism, impunity, anarchy and or mayhem which will in the end stifle instead of engendering the fledging multiparty democracy and rule of law,” reads Dr Alipanga’s affidavit.

According to the letter, one of orders sought in the petition, Dr Alipanga wants a permanent injunction against Parliament from amending or in any way tampering or trying to tamper with various provisions of the Constitution including Articles 1,2,3, 8A, 20, 21, 28, 43, 44, 71,72,79, 98,99, 102, 103,105, 106 and 107.

The letter copied to the deputy Chief Justice was filed on the same day the Amendment Bill was officially tabled before Parliament for first reading.

The Bill was tabled by Igara West Member of Parliament Raphael Magyezi after securing a certificate of financial implication from the Ministry of Finance.

Ms Kadaga referred the Bill to the House Committee on Legal and Parliament Affairs for further scrutiny.

Article 102 (b) currently bars any citizen aged below 35 or above 75 years from vying for presidency.

Parliament speaks

When contacted the director of Information at Parliament, Mr Chris Obore cited Rule 64 of the Parliamentary procedure saying the Speaker is empowered to decide whether a matter is subjudice or not before debate or investigations.

“It means that a matter can only be subjudice in the opinion of the Speaker. Parliament is free to debate any matter as long as Speaker deems so,” said Mr Obore adding that the matter of Constitutional amendment touches the core mandate of Parliament where courts cannot remove the powers to make and amend laws.

He said: “The lawyers do not determine the decisions of court. Why are they trying to bias the decisions of courts?”

Background

The matter before court emanated from the 2014 NRM national conference at Namboole to amend the its Constitution without forwarding to the secretary general relevant notice of intent to amend the same at least one month before the meeting of the said national conference.

Lawyers explain

Mr Fred Muwema, one of the lawyers representing Dr Alipanga on Wednesday explained that since Article 102(b) is a subject matter, removing it by amendment would amount to interference with court’s work.

“What we want is the matter to be fixed quickly so that an interpretation of Article 102 (b) can be rendered vis-a-vis the age of the president,” he said.

Mr Muwema warned Parliament against continued debate on amendment saying they will move court to hold the August House in contempt.