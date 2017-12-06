Wednesday December 6 2017

Barack Obama trumps Donald in Twitter Top 10 of 2017

Former US President Barack Obama gestures as he s

Former US President Barack Obama gestures as he speaks at an innovative communications conference organised by Les Napoleons network group, where he appears as a guest of honour, in Paris, France, on December 2, 2017. Three of his tweets made it onto Twitter's Top 10 list of retweeted messages for this year. AFP PHOTO  

Advertisement
By Agencies

US President Donald Trump is perhaps the world's most famous Twitter user, but the most popular post of 2017 was from... Barack Obama.

Three tweets by the former US leader made it onto Twitter's Top 10 list of retweeted messages for this year but there were none from Trump despite his prolific use of the platform.

Most liked

Trump was, however, the elected leader most tweeted about, Twitter said.

A tweet racking up the most "likes," about 4.6 million as of Tuesday, came from Obama's personal Twitter account on the day of a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The tweet showed a photo of a racially diverse group of children looking out a window at Obama as he smiled back, and bore a quote from Nelson Mandela.

The same Twitter post was the second most re-tweeted of the year, behind a tweet from a teenager trying to win a year's supply of chicken nuggets from fast food chain Wendy's.

advertisement

In the Headlines

Government denies plan to import Cuban doctors

It was on the heels on that arrangement, Dr Ekwaro Obuku; the president of the Uganda Medical

Mak offers 32 acres to private investors

The university expects to get at least 10 per cent share of the investors’ proceeds annually

  • Dr Graham Mytton
    National
    Museveni’s former tutor describes him as a bright but fierce student  
  • Mr Benjamin Ali
    National
    Age limit case: Lawyers demand speedy hearing  
  • World
    France's king of rock Johnny Hallyday dies aged 74  
  • World
    Trump to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital today  