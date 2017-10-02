Monday October 2 2017

More than 50 dead, 200 wounded in Las Vegas concert shooting

A body lies under a sheet as fire and rescue personnel gather after a mass shooting at a country music festival AFP 

By AFP

More than 50 people were killed and 200 wounded when a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas, police said on Monday, making it the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

"We are looking at in excess of 50 individuals dead and of 200 individuals injured at this point," Las Vegas Metro Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said after Sunday night's shooting at a country music concert in the Nevada gambling hub.


Lombardo also told a press conference that the gunman, who was killed after armed police responded to the shooting, had been identified as a local man called Stephen Paddock, 64. Police also believed that they had located his female companion who had been earlier named as a person of interest.

