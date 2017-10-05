Thursday October 5 2017

Zimbabwe vice president accused of lying about poison scare

Zimbabwe vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa 

In Summary

  • Mugabe has said that Mnangagwa was not poisoned, apparently to dispel rumours of an assassination attempt
  • Mphoko accused Mnangagwa of making a "calculated" challenge to the president's account of the incident
Advertisement
By AFP

One of Zimbabwe's vice presidents on Wednesday accused the other of "using lies" over an allegation of poisoning, fuelling political tensions ahead of next year's elections.
Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko said his counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa had undermined President Robert Mugabe when Mnangagwa claimed to have been poisoned at a rally in August.

Mugabe, 93, has maintained strict discipline over his government for decades, but the public dispute comes amid growing in-fighting over who will eventually succeed him.
Mugabe has said that Mnangagwa was not poisoned, apparently to dispel rumours of an assassination attempt.

Mphoko accused Mnangagwa of making a "calculated" challenge to the president's account of the incident.
"There appears to be an agenda to undermine the authority of President Mugabe and to destabilise the country by using lies," Mphoko said in a statement. "This must stop."
Mnangagwa is a favourite to succeed Mugabe, while Mphoko is seen as having no plans to run for the leadership.

The rare public rift came as Mphoko served as acting president during a visit by Mugabe to South Africa.
Mnangagwa, 75, was flown to South Africa for emergency treatment after falling ill at the ZANU-PF party rally in the southern town of Gwanda on August 12.

Some supporters claimed he had been given poisoned ice cream in an attempt to kill him.


Mugabe has already been named by the ZANU-PF as its presidential candidate for the 2018 elections.

The main threat to Mnangagwa's presidential ambitions is from the "G-40" group led by Mugabe's wife Grace.

advertisement

In the Headlines

Age limit Bill: MPs to get cash

Government says the money will be used to facilitate MPs as they consult with their constituents

16 minutes ago

King Mumbere cancels coronation ceremony over harsh bail terms

Since his arrest about ten months ago, King Mumbere has never returned to Kasese following Jinja

  • National
    Man,60, freed after six years on remand over defilement  
  • National
    Ex-minister Abel Rwendeire dies  
  • National
    Shs1.3b Kampala city carnival divides KCCA  
  • National
    Minister named in illegal wetland giveaway  