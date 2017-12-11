Monday December 11 2017 Advertisement advertisement In the Headlines Poll shows how MPs will vote on age limit Capt Evelyn Asiimwe is the only Army MP who indicated she would vote for removal of the age Prisoners to get pay raise The pay will increase to Shs1,000 per day from the current Shs500 paid to skilled labourers National Mpigi sets up probe into witchcraft National NMG boss resigns National Bishop bans priests from participating in LC elections 42 minutes ago National Slain South Sudan MP buried in Uganda 3 hours ago