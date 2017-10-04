Violent Parliament is not the worst we have seen

By Olive Kobusingye

In the noise and clamour that have followed the raid on Parliament, some truly important matters have not been given sufficient attention.

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has been criticised for trying to shut out the media.

The executive director of Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), Godfrey Mutabazi, said the airing of the events might stir up hatred, promoting a culture of violence.

The Minister of Information Technology and Communications, Frank Tumwebaze, explained that the violent scenes and fights offended minimum broadcasting standards.

The two gentlemen are right.

Viewing violent scenes, be they real or fiction, has been found to normalise violence, and there is evidence that children that witness violence often are at increased risk of growing into violent adults.

What is odd though, is how selective the two men’s concerns are. Violence did not begin in Parliament.

It has been going on in this wonderful republic for a long time.

We have been socialised to accept it. In Uganda, the most pernicious and enduring form of violence against children, and in fact against all Ugandans, is the extreme structural inequality that has been created by the government.

Systems have been set up to ensure that a few people get incredibly wealthy while the masses wallow in inescapable poverty.

This violence is not something the children watch on TV. It is something they live daily.

A large proportion of Ugandan children have experienced or witnessed first-hand State agents whip and shoot people.

They have seen their parents, teachers, or neighbours clobbered, shot, or dragged off to unknown destinations, sometimes not to be seen again.

They have experienced the brutality of being evicted from the only places they ever knew as home, and seen their parents beaten and humiliated at the hands of the armed forces that are often used to execute illegal land evictions.

Children have watched their mothers die in childbirth. They have been forced to beg.

Some have prostituted themselves to afford food. Very recently children have experienced the loss of their mothers and sisters through nearly 30 gruesome femicides that remain unsolved.

The graphic pictures of these murder victims have been all over the media.

In November 2016, the armed forces stormed the Rwenzururu King’s palace and other places in Kasese and over two days massacred nearly a hundred men, women and children.

While the exact genesis of the clashes is still a subject of dispute, the manner in which the state handled the conflict, and the treatment of the more than a hundred people that were then arrested and carried off to Nalufenya, is the sort that indeed could result in hatred and repeated violence.

These are the forms of violence that we need to be more concerned about. And they are not rare.

If you read the Uganda Bureau of Statistics reports, you will discover that Ugandans have been betrayed by their government. In fact, children who are privileged enough to have access to a screen on which to watch the parliamentary brawl are indeed a minority.

Data from around the world show that societies and countries that have extreme inequality have much higher rates of violence and crime.

So if Mutabazi and Tumwebaze worry about our sensibilities, turning off the cameras is not going to make the problem go away.

To prevent the hatred that leads to violence is going to take a different approach.

We all need to address the origins and the real perpetrators of this violence.

It is not accidental that the only person to bring a firearm into the chamber of Parliament on that fateful day was not a camera-wielding journalist, but a member of the front bench. That is where the soul-searching needs to begin.