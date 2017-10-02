What happened in Parliament is a threat to much needed investors

By Samuel Baligidde

A constitution must be flexible in order to accommodate change. I do not want to go into the philosophy of ‘being and nothingness’, but a country probably needs ‘guided democracy’ to deal with the vicissitudes of a catch-22 dilemma: To do it or not to? However important putting the Constitution in sync with change, progress cannot be achieved in any random set of circumstances such as the belligerent actions we saw on television. What happened to noblesse?

How many prospective investors saw, in virtual reality, what happened in Uganda’s “August House” and other parts of the capital, abandoned their plans to invest in the country, thanks to the ‘CNN Effect’ made possible by the advancement of ICT technologies? How many tourists changed their itineraries? National tranquility is a prerequisite for foreign investment and productive work.

Even though wealth and development do not always engender peace, absence of peace is an obstacle to both.

We will not achieve middle income status if the political protagonists do not accept that a ‘hurting stalemate’ has been reached, making a national dialogue necessary and ripe for mediation.

Many people regard peace as the greatest and most precious of blessings, but fail to appreciate the fact that peace and development are inseparable. Yet the most crudely bellicose find no shame in declaring themselves champions of them! Even blatant aggressors claim to be defending their interests every time they throw a punch at someone! The contradiction induces the feeling of wonderment Prof Ogenga Latigo, as shown on TV, seemed to have and Honourable Prof Apolo Nsibambi recently also partly echoed.

MPs assume responsibility to advocate the interests of their constituents in quantifiable terms.

Parliament has always deliberated on numerous issues related to peace and development without their resolutions diminishing poverty or the human suffering it generates.

A number of the conflicts of the past still haunt the national memory and exemplify the deadly unravelling of what once again appears to be a predestined fate, which some of the people’s representatives seem not to care envisioning. However, contrary to misconceived ideas, peace is not established by decree, but parliamentary resolution.

It is the reward of perseverance and will-power, which only we the constituents have retained.

Constitutionalism demands the observance not only of constitutional provisions, but first and foremost, mutual tolerance and respect, observance of the rules of civilised behaviour, correct form, etiquette and decorum.

Mutual tolerance and respect were conspicuous by their total absence. If MPs representing different viewpoints cannot tolerate each other, then Uganda has no future.

Principles given the now meaningless title of “peaceful coexistence” are well consecrated in Parliamentary procedures and implied in innumerable resolutions on good governance, but even according to their most ardent advocates, pacifism which makes sense in diplomacy and commerce, has no bearing on ideology because it tolerates the continuation of antagonism hoping that negation can be reconciled.

Political party tendencies as well as governmental doctrines attempt to shape the attitudes of their followers and subjects through socialisation in the same way strong personal convictions shape the lives of individuals, but only mutual respect will guarantee a sincere understanding of the problem, free from ulterior motives. The intensification of controversy, whether on principle or self-interest, over such an issue like amending a Constitution can only provide the content for fresh disputes.

The diversity of our ‘peoples’ naturally generate different options for determining the framework for good governance, but these have never prevented the citizens collaborating with each other and there is no cogent reason to do so now.

Before talking about peace or reconciliation, is it not also advisable to establish not only what the preliminaries will be, but the ethical preconditions too? If the hearts of our political elite are not truly motivated by peaceful intentions, mere talk about constitutionalism will not be helpful, will it?