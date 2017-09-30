By Prof George W. Kanyeihamba

On Monday morning, I watched TV debates on NBS and was struck by the contrasting IQs of the personalities who were contributing to the debates. The programme started with a rather large, well-fed NRM Member of Parliament generously endowed with mediocrity and below average IQ. He exuded utter ignorance about the provisions of the Constitution and in particular Articles 261 and 262.

Any Ugandan of average intelligence knows that the minimum requirement for amending any constitutional provision is 2/3rd majority of MPs and not just those who are present in the chamber at the time of voting.

Following the contribution of the above described member, Security minister Gen Henry Tumukunde was interviewed on the same programme to comment on the Private Members Bill to remove presidential age limit.

Tumukunde’s commentary showed him as a man of above average IQ and considerable experience and knowledge of the law and politics. The interviewer endeavoured to extract an admission from Tumukunde as to whether he personally supported or opposed the removal of age limits. He cleverly avoided responding to that question directly. However, any intelligent viewer would have concluded easily that Tumukunde is opposed to the removal of age limit.

In the past, I have commented that it is not the biological age of an individual but his health and capacity that should worry Ugandans. President Museveni himself agrees that the age of a presidential candidate matters and is crucial in guiding the electorate. If anyone doubts President Museveni’s views, they are advised to watch his 2012 interview with NTV’s Patrick Kamara.

Personally, I disagree with some of Museveni’s reasons for objecting to the over 75s standing as presidential candidates.

Recently in the UK, there was a media report of many people aged between 96 and 106 years who continue as active drivers of vehicles. One of them was questioned as to what he would do if he were driving on a motor way and a pedestrian suddenly appeared crossing the road? Would he be able to apply the brakes in the emergency?

With a smile, the old man said, “There better be no one crossing when I am driving on that motor way”.

That gives some credence to Museveni’s opinion.

I addressed a new parliament a decade or so ago on governance. The speaker of the Kenyan Parliament was our chief guest.

Prof Oloka-Onyango was the discussant of my paper. In his remarks, Oloka said: “When a new president completes his five-year term, he needs a second one of five years to complete his programmes and should then retire. Should he be re-elected for a 3rd term of five years, he would be repeating himself, and forgetfully correcting his earlier mistakes with the country stagnant and waiting for fresh ideas.”

“Should the unexpected happen and he acquires a 4th term, during it, he is simply a liability to the country.

For the same leader to be given a 5th term is nationally unfortunate because during it, his regime is a disaster. The reason for this is that such a president is totally exhausted and past his worst performance while he was still energetic”.

It is not a secret that those who are today clamouring for the removal of the age limit are motivated by the desire to continue being protected and pampered by President Museveni regardless of the needs and aspirations of other Ugandans.

It is, therefore, high time that the country allowed or forced him, out of compassion, to rest with protection of the State and the love of his family.

Incidentally, as I was concluding this article, a friend called me and said he had seen the discussions with the unidentified NRM MP and Gen Tumukunde. He shocked me by saying that the other TV contributor was none other than Mr Adolf Mwesigye, the minister of Defence!