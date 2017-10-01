By Fred K Muhumuza

Madam Namanda, the nurse who solicited a bribe from her line minister, should not be castigated as a criminal. Bad policies and the Ministry of Health itself are to blame.

Let me explain. Every evening I look forward to cooperating with the traffic police to ‘commit a crime’ of driving through the red lights. Bravo to the creative and innovative men in white uniforms who respond to traffic realities until late in the night and have to be back very early in the morning. Any policies and related laws that are inconsistent with realities should be amended. Sadly, government can be slow or even fail to do the necessary changes as in the case of the electoral reforms that are being brought to Parliament by private members.

While soliciting a bribe is indeed a crime, the context of the working conditions of thousands of health workers, and their patients, in a deteriorating health system, should not be ignored.

We know that salaries and facilitation of many frontline government employees in health, education, and police, among others, are too low to enable them deliver quality services and live dignified lives.

They can hardly feed and educate their families or save to build themselves a future. As working poor, they often have to go to relatives for extra support. Matter of fact, Namaganda had just given birth and was certainly in the middle of a high wave of expenditure. Who is to blame?

The Ministry of Health needs to borrow a leaf from the police, face the realities and help citizens formalise what works for us. While government budgets got stretched by high costs of public administration, debt repayment, management of bad politics and corruption, health services deteriorated to levels that imposed immense suffering to both patients and health workers.

Decades back, similar decay was happening in education until creative minds came on board. The parents, whose children were getting bad or no education, decided to facilitate the teachers through the Parents Teachers’ Associations.

What would have been a bribe and definitely criminal behaviour, was formalised and is now a well-entrenched policy with regard to funding education.

The Ministry of Health should realise that government funding cannot provide the recommended minimum healthcare package to all citizens under the environment of corruption, high public debt and skewed public priorities.

The citizens have no option, but to break the norms and laws to ‘facilitate’ the health workers as they both try to ‘fix’ the broken down health systems.

It is in the interest of the patients that they actually find a qualified health worker at the facility and get the service rather than die. It is a matter of life and death for the less privileged unlike the elite with no idea of the realities on the ground.

My suggestion.

Since the government is unable to stop the corruption within its own ranks, which is actually the root cause of the problem, it should share with citizens the monopoly of making public policies.

We can no longer hide our heads in the sand and ignore the fact that many patients are already paying to get basic healthcare.

It is time for policy reform. Just allow official channels of a small payment, which will trigger better accountability in terms of services and records for the ‘extra’ funds.

Finally, bring back Madam Namanda and treat her as the specimen for a good policy lesson learnt.