Lifting age limit will deepen economic decline

• Household poverty level has worsened from 56 per cent (1995) to 68 per cent in 2016. While 7.8 million Ugandans lived below poverty level in 1995 now 27.2 million Ugandans live below poverty level.

• In 1960, the GDP income per capita of Uganda was $242; threefold that of South Korea at $79. By 2015, GDP income per capita for South Korea was $35,520, an increment of 449 fold while that of Uganda in 2016 was only $642 less than three fold. If the post-independence leaders in Uganda, inclusive of Museveni, had economists with intellectual capacity like the economists in South Korea our GDP income per capita would have been $108,658 putting us at the same GDP income per capita as that of Norway today.

• In 29 years (1960-1989), South Korea GDP income per capita increased 65 fold to $5,199, yet in 30 years of Museveni’s rule (1986-2016) the GDP income per capita increased less than threefold from $260 to $642. If Museveni had economists with similar intellectual capacity as that of South Korea, Uganda’s GDP income per capita by 2016 would have been $16,900 putting us in the upper middle income like Malaysia today.

• In 1965, Uganda had a better doctor population ratio of one doctor to 11,080 people while Morocco had a ratio of one doctor to 12,120 people, yet as of 2013 Uganda had one doctor per 28,916 people while Morocco had one doctor per 2,000 people. If Uganda had kept pace with Morocco, in 2013 Uganda would have had 17,350 doctors instead of only 1,200 doctors practicing clinical work in the country.

• The unemployment rate in Uganda is at 83 per cent - one of the worst in the world.

Although the writing is on the wall, Museveni lacks the Biblical Daniel to interpret it for him, (or at least remind him of his own words).

In his own 1984 booklet Selected Articles on the Uganda’s War of Resistance, Museveni outlined four methods used to remove unpopular regimes: (1) Conventional war, (2) Insurrection (3) Coup D’état and (4) Protracted people’s war.

According to Museveni of 1984, characteristics that lead to insurgence are summed up as “creeping coup’. On page 10 Museveni wrote as follows: “This is the strategy whereby the population e.g. students, soldiers, workers and other groups stage an uprising against the government in power and overthrow it. This normally takes a short time, may be a couple of days, but involves a lot of people. This was the strategy used in the October 1917 in Russia, the Zanzibar revolution in 1964, the Congolese revolution in 1963. This sort of strategy needs a high degree of co-ordination.”

How then can Museveni lay in his bed unperturbed when university students, teachers, doctors, judicial officials, university lecturers and local government employees are expressing massive industrial discontent in what he knows to be a “creeping coup” or better still a creeping ballot box coup, come 2021?

Unfortunately for Uganda, Museveni still clamours to be president for life.