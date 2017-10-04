By David Daka

Last Wednesday was a sad day in the history of Uganda. It was the first time that the Parliamentary Chambers was invaded by members of the armed forces dressed in civilian clothes. We condemn the invasion of Parliament by the military in a manner most undignified.

If the aim of the Speaker’s order was the suspension of the members, it could have been enforced in another manner without using violence. The Speaker could have adjourned the House and simply denied the affected members access in the subsequent sittings. As it turns out, the purpose might not have been to suspend or enforce the rules relating to parliamentary decorum, but to humiliate the MPs, subject them to torture and arrest.



Speaker Kadaga failed in her role of protecting the prestige, sanctity and independence of Parliament. The unwarranted and intimidating siege of Parliament by the military should be denounced by all people who love law and order. The presence of security forces should be to maintain law and order, not order without law. Their role is not to take sides in what is clearly a political dispute.

While speaking to students at Makerere University recently, IGP Kale Kayihura representing Museveni, questioned the motives of those who do not want people above the age of 75 to be president. We expect the police and army to be politically conscious. Above all, we expect them to be impartial.

The Constitution envisages three co-equal pillars of the State - the Executive, the Legislator, the Judiciary. These pillars are supposed to be independent so that the principle of separation of powers and checks and balances may reign.

What we have seen today is the final nail in the coffin of parliamentary democracy. The Opposition, with bare hands merely took a stand in defence of our Constitution. For this they should deserve praise.

Ugandans expected the Speaker to demand that the Executive complies with her earlier ruling that a constitutional amendment is not a casual affair that anyone can present.

Constitutional amendments, especially one that is as contentious and controversial as the lifting of the presidential age limit, should be done in a consultative and inclusive manner. It is not enough to merely impose the will of a parliamentary majority on the country.

Some MPs were thus right to resist the tyranny of the parliamentary majority. The Speaker turned a deaf ear to their calls. Where reason fails other means have to be deployed. Those who refuse to see the light must be made to feel the heat.

After all, the parliamentary majority is not proportional to the numbers in the population opposed to the ignominious amendment. We should also be mindful that no majority is permanent. The minorities of today will be the majorities of tomorrow and vice versa. It is for that reason that the principle of constitutionalism do not exclude minority rights.

Certain decisions should be put beyond mere parliamentary majority.

The aim of K’ogikwatako campain is to keep the brakes in our ship of State. It is the last remaining safeguard to violent and unconstitutional change of government. Tragically, we are in a situation where politicians have refused to talk to one another. Instead, parties and political leaders are denied the freedom to organise, assemble, protest or even to freely express themselves.



The only way for Uganda to untangle ourselves in this situation is to seriously begin a process of national dialogue. Many voices have denounced the lifting of the age limit from the Constitution but the proponents remain adamant. Every one can tell that the removal of the presidential age limit will be a virtual declaration of way against the sovereign people of Uganda. Instead of arresting MPs and other politicians, they should be set free in the interest of building a country where divergent views are respected. Whatever happened should be understood in the context of the rising political temperature and the manner in which the Speaker handled Parliament, even going against the precedent she set herself had previously set.

Politicians who have been injured in the fracas of the last few days should be availed urgent medical care. Besides, investigation should be carried out to ascertain the circumstances under which security forces were allowed to intervene and violently eject unarmed MPs. There is no way Parliament can continue in the fouled environment where might, not power of persuasion is the rule.