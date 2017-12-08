Ugandans need a war to test their patriotism

By Asuman Bisiika

FDC is still grappling with the outcome of the election of the party president albeit with brave faces on either side of what is being portrayed as an ideological divide. The problem is not about ideological differences of the top party leaders or former candidates. The problem is mixing passion (and emotions) in the process of seeking positions of partisan leadership. By the way, the word ‘ideology’ is now out of fashion.

The Democratic Party, for whose activism and support my father was exiled in the DR Congo, is enjoying a period of pacific placidity. And Amama Mbabazi, the man analysts claimed would bring some novelty to the national political dynamics, went the Olara Otunnu way: Hot CV, Short Shot.

My main man President Museveni of the NRM knows what he wants, but he doesn’t seem to know (and appreciate) what Ugandans want. I even wonder whether it was necessary for the parliamentary committee to seek his views on ‘that something’.

I was scandalised by his remarks on the length of a presidential term of office. Mbu a seven-year long presidential term of office is better. Boss, if you want a power grab, just do it; for us we will support all your actions (bad or good; right or wrong).

Now, even Rwanda (and Senegal?), whose constitution hitherto provided for a seven-year presidential term of office, has reduced them to five years. But what almost killed me were the reasons my main man gave for his seven-year term proposition.

My main man derives his political strength from the administrative functions of the State (Legislature, Executive and Judiciary), his political party (partisan NRM support) and popular support (the masses). But he now doesn’t know which of these three support areas offers him conscious and conscientious support.

Meanwhile, religious leaders under Inter-Religious Council of Uganda and senior statesmen operating under The Elders Forum of Uganda are calling for a national dialogue. They think this dialogue is the right instrument to forge a national consensus for the country.

But what is national consensus when individuals can’t even handle an internal party electoral loss or victory? What is national consensus when individual’s political actions portray him or her as someone on a divine-ordained sacrifice to help the poor people of Uganda?

The head of a non-state international agency with diplomatic status invited me for lunch. After ‘quarrelling’ with his female secretary over how she got my telephone number, I accepted the lunch date: But the lunch would happen after two weeks. The man was patient.

We met. Had lunch. Good food. Coffee. And talked. I was blown away by his vast knowledge of the region’s security and geo-politics. I told him his knowledge on Zimbabwe qualified him as a CIA Desk Officer on Zimbabwe. He laughed off my joke saying he was ‘not smart enough to cut the CIA grade’. We parted.

But not before he asked what I made of Uganda’s road to 2021. ‘I was told you predicted that Museveni would not be on the ballot in 2021. On what do you base your prediction?’ he asked.

‘The gods told me,’ I answered. We laughed.

A day later, he sent me a high quality analysis that put Museveni at the centre of regional and international socio-economic politics. I sent him a response: If Museveni were to play the role this analysis assigns him, then he will need a war.

Dear reader, war is good. And if I am allowed to hazard a quote whose origin I can’t place, here: ‘We make war to make peace. One only needs a cuasa belli (cause for war)’.