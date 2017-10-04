By PETER MULIRA

As we prepare to celebrate the 55th anniversary of independence with events of last week in Parliament in mind, it is pertinent to reflect on how the State of Uganda came to be and what caused the constitutional quagmire we are facing today.

The colonialists found us organised customarily either under a ruler or under a system based on kith-and-kin. The Uganda Order in Council of 1902 defined the limits of the territories constituting the Uganda Protectorate and authorised the Governor to divide those territories into provinces or districts in such manner and with such sub-divisions as would be convenient.

Earlier, the Buganda Agreement of 1900 set up an administration in Buganda based on 20 counties, which had an administration at Mengo. In clause 3 of the agreement, Buganda agreed to be a province of equal rank with any other province into which the protectorate might be divided.

The Order-in-Council of 1902 established the High Court of Uganda and this was followed by the establishment of the executive council as well as the legislative council in 1920.

The local administration was originally based on chiefs, who were provided for under the African Authority Ordinance of 1919. This was later replaced by the African Administrations (Incorporation) Ordinance of 1938 that provided for district councils.

This colonial state was accordingly based on the British Crown as head of state, the Governor as head of Government and with the three arms of government being represented by the executive council, the legislative council and the High Court. The head of state could be of any age. Indeed the present Queen is more than 90 years.

For this reason, the time has come for us to consider in a sober way whether age limit for the president is necessary.

Under the Constitution, the president performs four functions namely as the head of state, head of government, commander-in-chief and fountain of honour. To many people, age limit is only relevant to the office of head of government because the occupant wields a lot of power.

We should examine the possibility of separating the office of head of state and that of head of government.

A non-partisan president will also help in our healing process and promote our national unity.

The current tension in the country is due to misconception about the role of the State and that of the government. The Constitution gives Members of Parliament two distinctive mandates namely to make laws on any matter for peace, order, development and good governance. Secondly, to amend the Constitution by way of addition, variation or repeal.

In their first role, MPs act as representatives of the people, but in the second one, they are supposed to be delegates of the people who own the Constitution.

In this way, it is wrong to approach the issue of constitutional amendment as a partisan issue without involving the people.

The Ghana Constitution provides that an amendment of the Constitution, which is not entrenched, cannot be introduced in Parliament unless it has been published twice in the Gazette with the second publication being made at least three months after the first publication and until after 10 days after the second publication.