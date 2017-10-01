Put Shaban’s career at centre of resolution

KCCA FC have been trying to force through the transfer of Muhammad Shaban from fellow Azam Uganda Premier League side Onduparaka.

Of course, it’s normal for players to change from one club to another. However, there seems to be something not right with the deal.

The transfer fees between the two parties have not been sorted as is a bare minimum of any player to move across the world.

He is contracted to the club for a further two years. Shaban, through his Facebook wall, has already informed the world that he is no longer interested in playing for them.

His case went as far as the Fufa Players’ Status Committee who resolved to allow Shaban leave the West Nile giants and send him to KCCA.

Vipers were reportedly interested in taking him after Onduparaka slumped a Shs250m price tag on the player.

The offer fell to Shs70m. This is significantly higher than the Shs20m KCCA were giving the club that own his rights.

Back in July, Shaban and defender Rashid Toha did also try their luck with trials in South Africa before returning to Arua.

Yes, the Players’ Status Committee is mandated to resolve the future of players if they are in dispute with their employers.

That mandate, however, doesn’t include picking a destination.

Secondly, Onduparaka insist there is no agreement between the two parties in regard to the reigning Airtel-Fufa Player of the Year changing from their green strip to yellow.

In fact, they threatened to take the case to civil courts. For now, the Caterpillars opted to go to the Fufa Appeals’ Committee despite huge reservations.

The Appeals’ committee is made up of the Fufa executive committee members.

While this process is ongoing, Shaban is seated in the stands.

For now, he cannot kick a ball for either club. This is the biggest downside to this episode. There are no winners in this and biggest loser is the player, Shaban.

Just last year, the young striker was on an upward trajectory that saw him selected for the Uganda Cranes’ team to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Life hasn’t been the same since.